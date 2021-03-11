The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed Thursday that reservations of Cherokee and Chickasaw Nations had never been disestablished by Congress, when the court dismissed charges against convicted felons Travis John Hogner and Shaun Michael Bosse.
Both men appealed after the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was still intact. In Hogner’s case, the court overturned weapons and kidnapping convictions that took place within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. Bosse, who was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in 2010, had his decisions reversed because the crimes occurred on the Chickasaw Nation reservation.
The court decisions will likely lead to the dismissal of hundreds of other state criminal cases in the tribes’ reservations, with many of them heading to either tribal court or to be refiled with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Cherokee Nation has been preparing for this since the McGirt decision last year, and has been working to bolster its criminal justice system to handle the wave of case dismissals. In recent weeks, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill’s office has filed more than 300 cases in the tribal court that were slated to be dismissed, with many others headed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“We have invested in our tribal justice system, enhanced its capacity and collaborated with federal prosecutors on addressing major crimes,” Hill said Thursday. “We upgraded our criminal code to ensure it is consistent with certain state laws and to simplify refiling dismissed cases in the Cherokee Nation’s courts. We are prepared to respond to today’s decision from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, and where possible, we have already been working to file cases in our courts and to transfer individuals to our custody.”
With the state no longer having criminal jurisdiction over a vast swath of land in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation has committed to fully protecting the citizens of its 14-county reservation. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has also continued to push for Congress for federal legislation to allow the Five Civilized Tribes to compact with the state to address issues involving criminal jurisdiction.
“The Cherokee Nation is fully committed to working alongside federal and state partners to effectively prosecute criminals while fully preserving our sovereignty,” said Hoskin. “This is why we continue to believe Congress must authorize compacting that preserves 100 percent of McGirt and give tribes and the state increased flexibility to cooperate to a greater degree on criminal matters.”
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who serves Cherokee, Adair, Wagoner and Sequoyah counties for District 27, expects the mandate to take effect in about 20 days. He said his office has been aiding the Cherokee Nation and U.S. Attorney to prepare for this event, and he still hopes Congress will act to help ease issues that arise.
“My heart is broken and my prayers are focused on the victims and victims’ families who will be most adversely effected by this ruling, as they must continue to endure the criminal justice process, and in many cases restart the process with a different government entity. It is likely that in many cases, defendants serving prison sentences for crimes involving homicide, rape, molestation, and robbery could be released back into the community while they await charging decisions,” said Thorp.
He added that in many cases, the statute of limitations has expired and charges cannot be refiled.
State lawmakers have also expressed desire for federal legislation. In a joint statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, and House Speaker Charles McCall said while the state has compacted successfully with Native tribes in the past, compacting on criminal jurisdiction requires congressional action.
“Crimes are being committed every day on lands now recognized to be reservations, and today’s decisions only place greater burdens on federal resources that are already stretched. That is why we are calling on the leadership of the state’s congressional delegation to work with their colleagues to pass legislation to allow state law enforcement to partner with these two tribes to continue their most important job of protecting all Oklahomans," the statement reads.
Tahlequah is home to two federally-recognized tribes, and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling. Chief Joe Bunch said the tribe is thrilled that the state courts recognize the Cherokee reservation continues to exist.
“As a descendant band of the historical Cherokee Nation and a federally recognized Indian tribe, we look forward to working with the state on jurisdictional issues within our reservation,” Bunch said. “Our goals are to strengthen our tribal government, to ensure that criminals within our reservation are charged in our tribal court or by the appropriate state or federal court, and to pursue economic development within our reservation to provide services for our tribal members.”
Meanwhile, the Chickasaw Nation officially accepted criminal justice responsibilities on its land, as Gov. Bill Anoatubby issued an executive proclamation Thursday, directing all officials, employees, officers, departments, commissions and agencies of the Chickasaw Nation’s Executive Department to act in accordance with the ruling and “a sovereign interest in public safety throughout our treaty homeland.”
Anoatubby said the tribe has been working to enhance its criminal code, expand its court system, and reinforce relationships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, and that federal charges against Bosse would be filed with the U.S. Attorney.
“We live and work in broader communities, and what affects one of us tends to affect all of us,” said Anoatubby. “Working effectively with federal, state, and local policing and prosecuting agencies helps ensure those affected by the criminal justice system, both victims and perpetrators, have access to the services they may need to restore their lives or to put their lives back on track.”
Keri Thornton contributed to this story.
