Court clerk office duties date back to 1789 Congress

While most action happens up front in a courtroom, many people work behind the scenes to ensure a court of law can function.
Created by the U.S. Congress in the Judiciary Act of 1789, the "clerk of courts" plays an important role in the judicial system. In addition to establishing federal courts, the Judiciary Act also created the positions of U.S. Attorney General, U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal and Clerk of Court. These four positions still exist and have been expanded upon.
The primary responsibilities of the Cherokee County Court Clerk's office - sometimes called the District Court clerk - are to record, file and maintain the proceedings of the District Court.
"We are the keeper for all the records of the court," said Cherokee County Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels. "Anything filed with the courts, we are responsible for it."
Records filed and stored by the court clerk's office include cases that involve civil, juvenile, criminal, adoption, probate, divorce, traffic, small claims, child support, paternity and more.
The court clerk's office also collects filing and court fees, issues marriage licenses, processes passport applications and administers credentials, and in some cases, works with the county sheriff's office in delivering process warrants.
Documents are filed and stored on site at the Cherokee County Court Clerk's office and then, after a certain time and depending on what document it is, will be transported to their off-site office, where the documents will be stored in the archives, and are also scanned onto a server.
Aside from performing his day-to-day tasks, Co-First Deputy Clerk Blake McCarter also assists with searching through the archives to locate documents that may be needed for cases, references, or genealogy purposes.
Daniels, who has served as Cherokee County Court Clerk since 2018, said there are some very interesting documents in the archives that date back to Oklahoma statehood.
"There are documents where people received a ticket for tying their horse up in the wrong area," McCarter said.
With the recent U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision, fewer criminal cases are being filed at the Cherokee County Court Clerk's office, as more cases are being sent to Cherokee Nation or federal court.
"Prior to McGirt, we were filing about 1,500 to 1,700 misdemeanors a year," McCarter said. "The number has gone down."
What's next
The Wednesday TDP will feature a profile on the Cherokee County Clerk's office.
