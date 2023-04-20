An undisclosed offer to an Arkansas man accused of child endangerment by driving under the influence has been revised by the state, ultimately continuing the court proceedings in Cherokee County District Court.
Along with the felony charge of child endangerment by driving under the influence, Daniel Clayton Clenney, 42, Uniontown, Arkansas, also faces misdemeanor charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, two counts of domestic abuse assault and battery, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and resisting an officer.
The charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court on Jan. 4, 2023, and on Jan. 18, 2023, Clenney pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents, on Dec. 13, 2022, Clenney was reportedly driving while under the influence of alcohol near West Sugar Hollow Road and Indian Road in Cherokee County while transporting a minor.
He also allegedly hit his wife, and head-butted his sister-in-law and threw a glass of beer in her face. During the time he was intoxicated, he reportedly had a rifle in his possession.
When deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were taking him into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away from them.
The defendant is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state. He is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on May 31, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
