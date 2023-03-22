Charged with passing bogus checks totaling more than $6,000 in Cherokee County, a Quinton, Oklahoma, man has been granted no future court date after his attorney recently submitted a motion for discovery for all documents.
Charges were filed against Cody Wayne Griffin, 31, on Oct. 24, 2022, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge on Dec. 20, 2022, before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
According to court documents, the defendant, acting in concert with Chad Cole, Hayden Carl Cole, and Christian Reeves on or between Oct. 5, 2022 and Oct. 6, 2022, "feloniously uttered six bogus check worth more than $2,500 for a total of $6,023 without authority of permission of the account holder."
Charges were dismissed by the state against Chad, 30, Muskogee; Hayden, 28, Hoyt; and Reeves, 26, Broken Arrow, on Nov. 29, 2022.
According to online court records, the last court date was scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023, and Griffin's attorney, Jack T. Reynolds of Wagner and Lynch Law Firm out of McAlester, Oklahoma, made his entry of appearance on March 8, 2023.
Reynolds filed a motion for discovery the same day.
Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
