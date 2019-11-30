A court date was postponed until next year for a Park Hill mother accused of faking her son's illness.
Kasie Keys was set to appear in front of Special District Judge Gary Huggins last week, but according to online court records, her attorney, Donn Baker, was ill, so the date was pushed back to February.
Keys was arrested in August and charged with child abuse after District Attorney Jack Thorp requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
According to an affidavit, Keys' son was unable to eat solid foods, was wheelchair-bound, and was dependent on a feeding tube. Doctors and nurses began to notice the boy would improve while he was in their care, but his health would worsen while he was in his mother's care.
Court documents indicate at least one medical professional believed Keys was physically harming the boy through medical child abuse, or Munchausen's Syndrome by Proxy.
After the boy was removed from his mother's custody and hospitalized, his father, Charles York, got full custody. Since then, the boy is no longer dependent on a feeding tub or a wheelchair, the affidavit states.
A warrant was issued for Keys' arrest, and she was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
According to online court reports, she bonded out and is now set to appear in front of Special District Judge Gary Huggins on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. in Cherokee County District Court.
