A Tahlequah man accused of crashing a vehicle that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old was determined to be nonindigent after posting a $50,000 bond.
First-degree manslaughter charges were filed on Sept. 30, 2022, in Cherokee County District Court against Johnathon L. Waters, 20, just over a year after the incident occurred.
Waters was also charged with felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, two counts of felony driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs that caused great bodily harm, misdemeanor transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance, marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, on Sept. 18, 2021, Waters attempted to negotiate a curve and departed the right side of the road. The right front of the vehicle struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn. The only passenger that was restrained was the front passenger, who was reportedly uninjured.
The backseat right passenger was ejected from the vehicle and both that passenger and the backseat left side passenger were transported to a Tulsa hospital. The backseat middle passenger, an unrestrained toddler, was pinned underneath the vehicle when it overturned. The child reportedly died at the scene.
According to the OHP report, Waters admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana earlier that evening.
While performing a search of the vehicle, authorities found several open and empty containers of alcohol, marijuana, and two glass smoking devices.
Waters pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 1, 2022, when he first received a $25,000 bond. The defendant then reportedly failed to appear at a Dec. 21, 2022, hearing, which resulted in a bench warrant being issued. After being placed in custody, Waters returned to court on March 1, 2023, and received a $50,000 bond during a March 22, 2023. hearing.
On April 26, 2023, Waters appeared before Special District Judge Gary Huggins and he posted the bond.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on June 7, 2023, with Judge Huggins presiding. Because Waters was determined to be nonindigent, court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson withdrew as his legal counsel. Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
