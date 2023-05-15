A charge of trafficking in illegal drugs was dismissed in Cherokee County District Court against a local woman found with approximately 3 grams of fentanyl in her possession, but she was sentenced for different crimes.
The felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, and misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed on April 4, 2023, against Brittany Rashel Childs, 33.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, authorities arrested Childs on March 25, 2023, at Charlie’s Chicken, where she was found to be intoxicated and sleeping next to dumpsters. On the ground next to where the defendant was standing, police reportedly found a pipe that appeared to be burnt and was lying next to a lighter. While searching her purse, police found a small black makeup bag that contained a small plastic baggie containing fentanyl.
Authorities also found another makeup bag containing empty plastic baggies and a glass pipe with a white residue inside of it and burn marks on the bottom.
According to court documents, charges were dismissed on May 3, “due to lab.”
The Daily Press left a message at the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office asking for clarification; however, a call was not returned immediately.
Childs also faced additional charges filed in three separate cases in Cherokee County District Court. The sentencing in all four cases were to run concurrently.
According to court documents, for the felony charge of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute that was filed in 2021, the defendant agreed to be sentenced and was given two years in the department of corrections.
For the misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication, Childs pleaded guilty and received six months each for the first two counts and was fined for the third count.
For the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and disturbing the peace, she pleaded guilty and received 30 days for each count.
The defendant was given credit for time served since March 25, 2023.
