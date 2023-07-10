First-degree rape and kidnapping charges were dismissed against a Tahlequah man in Cherokee County District Court after the complaining witness failed to appear.
The two felony charges were filed against Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood, 45, on Feb. 17, 2023.
According to court documents, on Jan. 14, 2023, Kirkwood, “by the use of force and violence and by means of threats” to the victim, held her against her will and had sexual intercourse with her against her will and without her consent.
Kirkwood pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 21, 2023, and was held without bond. During a July 5, 2023, hearing, the witness failed to appear, and the charges were dismissed by Special District Judge Gary Huggins.
According to online court records, a woman who is not the victim of the dismissed case filed three protective orders against Kirkwood last year in July, August, and September.
The protective order filed in July was dismissed after the plaintiff failed to appear. The protective order filed in August was dropped after the plaintiff made a motion to vacate. The protective order filed in September was dismissed after Kirkwood made a motion to vacate.
Kirkwood was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represented the state.
