Over the state’s objections, a court hearing has been rescheduled to later this month to allow the defendant, who is accused of failing to register as a sex offender, time to hire an attorney.
The charge was filed against Olajuwan Abdul Miles, 27, Wagoner, on April 13, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to the crime on April 27, 2023, and received a $15,000 bond.
First-degree rape charges were first filed against the defendant on Nov. 14, 2015, after he reportedly raped a 15-year-old girl while another boy recorded it with a cell phone and circulated the video.
The defendant was 19 years old at the time.
After pleading no contest to first-degree rape, the defendant received a six-year suspended sentence on March 21, 2016, and was required by the court to register as a sex offender.
Three years later on Jan. 7, 2019, charges for failure to register as a sex offender, domestic abuse assault and battery, interference with emergency telephone call, malicious injury to property, and threaten to perform act of violence were filed against the defendant in Cherokee County District Court.
After Miles pleaded guilty to three of the five charges on March 6, 2019, those of failure to register as a sex offender and domestic abuse assault and battery were dismissed.
He received a one-year suspended sentence for interference with an emergency telephone call, a one-year suspended sentence for malicious injury to property, and an additional six months suspended sentence for the threatening to perform act of violence charge.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on June 21, 2023, with Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.