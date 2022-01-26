OKLAHOMA CITY — Frustrated Oklahoma residents on Wednesday pressed state Supreme Court justices to declare a plan to recover $800 million in costs stemming from last February’s extreme cold weather unconstitutional, sending utilities back to the drawing board.
In briefings and in-person arguments, nearly a dozen residents argued that the plan involving Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.’s (OG&E) winter storm debt violates the law and has been marred by a lack of transparency and closed-door proceedings and settlements. Many also argued OG&E hasn’t been required to publicly prove its losses or reveal who it bought natural gas from at astronomically high rates, nor has it had to publicly explain how its actions or inactions could have mitigated losses.
They also questioned why shareholders of investor-owned utilities shouldn’t be required to shoulder part of the debt since utility officials were the ones who agreed to the natural gas purcahses, unbeknownst to consumers. And, they questioned whether Attorney General John O’Connor’s office has been adequately representing consumers’ interests and pursuing price-gouging investigations.
Jered Davidson, an attorney for the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, urged justices to give the green light to the securitization plan to purchase up to $800 million in bonds to pay off OG&E’s winter storm debt following the Corporation commissioners’ final vote last month. The agency also requested that the decision be incontestable.
Under the plan, allowed by a law passed last year, consumers would see a fee on their monthly bills potentially lasting several decades. The utility would collect that money from the consumer to repay the bond. Other states have securitized debt from natural disasters such as hurricanes along the Gulf Coast to avoid large upfront costs for ratepayers.
Also on Wednesday, a top official with O’Connor’s office said a price-gouging investigation is underway, while OG&E officials said that they plan to comply with a recent effort from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Public Utility Division that attempts to compel the public release of information showing who profited from the winter weather.
OG&E’s case is the first of the state’s major public utilities to come before Oklahoma’s highest court. No decision was reached Wednesday, but the case is expected to be a bellwether of what’s to come for the other utilities that continue to ask the Corporation Commission to allow them to recoup billions from consumers.
Public utilities reported that they were forced to buy natural gas at as much as $1,200 MMBtu (a unit of measuring natural gas equivalent to a million British Thermal Units) when it had been selling for about $2 to $3 just ahead of last February’s two-week cold snap.
The weather event generated nearly $4.5 billion in unexpected utility expenses. Commissioners decide who gets to pay — ratepayers or shareholders, and if ratepayers, which ones. Commissioners also must decide if utility companies acted prudently when they bought gas in the period leading up to and during the storm.
The cost of just two cases illustrate the impact on consumers. Commissioners recently voted to increase the average OG&E customer’s total bill by over $700, ordering consumers to pay an additional $2.12 a month on average for the next 28 years to cover the $748.9 million in fuel costs generated by that utility during the winter storm.
During an extremely brief meeting Tuesday, corporation commissioners voted 2-1 to shift nearly $1.4 billion in Oklahoma Natural Gas company costs related to the winter event to consumers. Under the agreement, the majority of ONG customers will pay $7.82 a month more for up to 25 years. Without securitization, natural gas costs would have cost the average residential consumer $15 a month, commissioners argued.
Similar cases involving other utilities are still pending.
Davidson, with the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, said that national estimates reported over $196 billion in extreme weather purchase costs for utilities, and OG&E’s cost of natural gas over two weeks of extreme cold exceeded its entire fuel acquisition costs in calendar year 2020 of $516 million.
He argued that because most Oklahomans could not afford such a dramatic cost increase, lawmakers approved securitization to spread the fuel cost recovery over a longer period of time to minimize the financial impact.
He said the OCC, which regulates public utilities, took hundreds if not thousands of pages of testimony, held countless hearings and analyzed the potential impacts of issuing ratepayer bonds versus traditional financing before ruling to issue up to $800 million in bond debt.
He also said that while a number of protesters appear to be challenging the issuance of the financing order, the bonds are constitutional, and there is a procedure for appealing orders of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission directly to the Supreme Court. That process was not followed by these protesters, Davidson said.
Mike Reynolds, one of the frustrated Oklahoma residents, said that just because billions of dollars have been bonded in the past without challenge doesn’t mean the process is constitutional. He said the Constitution requires bonds to be approved by a vote of the people, and he said there’s been no previous court ruling on securitization.
He also questioned the lack of transparency, adding that even if OG&E is not profiting from the storm, bond traders and energy companies likely did.
CNHI Oklahoma previously filed an open records request to find out which companies profited by raising natural gas prices in February, when utilities turned to rolling blackouts. OCC officials said those records have been sealed to the public and media, and did not provide any specific details responsive to the request. CNHI has appealed the denial.
As a customer who will bear an additional cost for nearly three decades, Reynolds quipped: “It’s a unique concept of lowering your bill by raising your bill.”
OG&E officials said they support the bond proposal as ordered by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission because it is designed to protect consumers from a dramatic increase in their monthly bill. The proposed 2.58% interest on the bonds would save consumers nearly $1 billion when compared to alternative financing methods, the company said in an email.
Utility officials also contend that they acted prudently during the winter weather event, which is why shareholders should not be on the hook for the costs.
The public utility did say that it plans to comply with a recent motion from the state’ Public Utility Division that attempts to compel them to publicly release information about who profited during the winter weather event. OG&E officials, though, contended that they provided “significant amounts of information” during the securitization process.
Jared Haines, deputy attorney general of O’Connor’s public utility regulation unit, said in an email that the attorney general investigates and enforces Oklahoma's price gouging laws, but as an investigation into price gouging during the February 2020 winter storm is ongoing, he cannot provide any updates at this time.
But Haines said the winter storm “imposed heavy costs on Oklahomans, and its longest-lasting legacy will no doubt be the extraordinary increase in natural gas prices during the long storm.”
Haines said the attorney general has a duty to represent utility ratepayers in the cases, but utilities are entitled to recover from their customers any reasonable costs that they paid.
As a customer advocate, the attorney general regularly requests reductions and disallowances to remove unreasonable costs. In each of the securitization cases, the Attorney General participated and reviewed utility natural gas expenses.
In OGE's case, the Attorney General supported some reductions, which were ultimately reflected in a $10 million reduction in the settlement considered by the Corporation Commission. No party has presented any evidence that the majority of the extraordinary natural gas expenses are unreasonable in light of what was available to utilities during the storm, he said.
He said securitization will allow customers to pay at a lower rate over a longer period of time, saving customers money and reducing their burden. The Attorney General has therefore supported securitization as the best way for customers to pay for these costs..
Suzanne Broadbent, an attorney who filed a protest on her own behalf, said there’s been a lack of transparency and holes in the evidence supporting the bonds, including who got the money and whether the natural gas was bought at a fair price.
“My concern is that trust in our public institutions is on trial here,” she said. “When there’s secrecy, when there is perceived unfairness, when there is no accountability as the public sees it, then our institutions come into question. And asking the court, in our opinion, to validate bonds that are issued in compliance with an order in which there wasn’t adequate evidence to justify them really gives a sour taste to the public.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
