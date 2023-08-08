A bench warrant was issued for a Broken Arrow man accused of trafficking 20 grams of methamphetamine after he failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court.
Felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony were filed against Christopher Michael Helton, 46, on Oct. 19, 2022.
According to court documents, during a traffic stop on Oct. 7, 2022, Helton was in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine.
Helton also is said to have had a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm after having been convicted of possession of a firearm after felony conviction in 2011 in Pawnee County.
The defendant made his initial appearance on Nov. 1, 2022, when he pleaded not guilty to all charges and received a $100,000 bond.
After he failed to appear at an Aug. 7, 2023, hearing, a warrant was issued and he received a $200,000 bond.
