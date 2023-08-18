A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued in Cherokee County District Court for a Claremore woman accused of forging nearly $1,500 worth of checks and debit card information at several local businesses.
The felony charge of uttering a forged instrument was filed against Laura Michelle Dorsch, 38, on July 17, 2023.
According to court documents, on June 11, 2023, the defendant used someone’s debit card that was not her own, and issued forged checks to Walmart, Bill Elliot’s Vet Clinic, Dollar General in Peggs, Oklahoma, and Lake Region Electric Cooperative “with the intent to cheat and defraud and knowing that the debit card/checks was forged, altered, and/or counterfeit, which aggregates to the estimated sum of $1,495.70.”
Dorsch received a $7,500 bond at her initial appearance on Aug. 1, 2023, and was scheduled to return to court on Aug. 15, to which she failed to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.