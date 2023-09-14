A warrant has been issued for a local man accused of child neglect and drug possession after he failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court for a Sept. 6 hearing.
One felony count of child neglect, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia were filed against Thomas Yingling, 22, Tahlequah, on Aug. 24, 2023.
According to court documents, on July 29, 2023, failed to protect a 4-year-old from “exposure to the use or possession of illegal drugs or illegal activities such as possession of controlled dangerous substance and/or possession of paraphernalia.”
Yingling was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine and syringes, and when questioned by authorities, he provided them with a false name.
The defendant received a $10,000 bond and pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance on Aug. 29, 2023. He was scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua King on Sept. 6, 2023, when he failed to appear.
