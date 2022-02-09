Court reporter explains the challenges of profession

A local court reporter said her job practically entails a new language that requires patience while transcribing spoken words.
Feb. 5-12 is National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, and its purpose is to spotlight aspects of the profession. A court reporter captures live testimony in proceedings using a stenographic machine.
Amber Sanders was already in the courthouse, working as a secretary bailiff for Judge Doug Kirkley in 2008, when the discipline caught her eye.
“I had been around court reporters and I really liked what they did,” said Sanders. “The court reporter I worked with passed away, and that changed the ballgame, because now there was a position open and they needed somebody.”
Sanders got temporarily certified and then was trained at Tulsa Community College as part of her continuing education.
“They added on a continuing education for court reporters because there was such a shortage. It wasn’t like a course that you could use student loans for; you had to pay monthly, and you had to go through your theory and your speed building,” said Sanders.
The language of steno theory is based on sounds making up words that are technically called "phonemes."
“It’s like learning a new language. You have to learn what all of your keys mean because the steno machine only has 26 keys. You have to learn what those keys are, and certain keys make whole sentences or whole phrases,” said Sanders.
The speed-building aspect involves typing 225 words per minute with 95 percent accuracy for a five-minute take.
“It's not hours [of training]; it's however long it takes you to get your speed up. Normally you have to practice two to four hours a day,” Sanders said.
The dropout rate for those who want to become court reporters is close to 90%, according to Sanders.
“I started with close to 30 [people] in my class and there were four of us left,” she said. “I don’t think you’ll find a court reporter nowadays who will tell you they didn’t have some sort of emotional breakdown as they were learning speed building.”
Ironically, a court reporter is typing in real time during court hearings and trials, and Sanders said it takes a lot of patience.
“I just started this two years ago, and it’s getting better, but it still is a little intimidating – especially when you have a medical examiner on the stand and they’re throwing out all of these words, and you have to try and put them together because you’re writing in syllables; you're writing with spoken words,” she said. “We also record, so if you feel like you’ve missed a word, you can go back and listen to your audio.”
Sanders said there’s a shortage of court reporters mainly because those still in the profession are at the age when it’s time to retire.
“You have all of these older [court reporters] who are getting to the point where they have to retire, and for so long, we didn’t have a court reporter school in Oklahoma. I can’t tell you how many counties have called me because they are short on court reporters,” she said.
Sanders is based out of Wagoner County and then travels to Cherokee County every Thursday. She’s in Muskogee County on Wednesday and responds to Adair and Sequoyah counties, when needed.
