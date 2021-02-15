Courtesy holds allow area jails to deal with safety concerns

A "courtesy hold" to temporarily house an out-of-county inmate who doesn't have local charges outstanding isn't especially uncommon, according to officials.
Cherokee County Detention Center Administrator T.J. Girdner said there are several reasons why an inmate may be moved to another facility.
"Most of time, it's a safety protocol, and sometimes it's a liability for the facility to house them here," said Girdner. "Jails are limited on our space, and sometimes, a certain individual doesn't need to be around other individuals that's in the facility. That's when you would send them to an outside facility."
Questions about courtesy holds became a focal point after a mass shooting incident earlier this month in Muskogee. Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, is being held at the CCDC on a courtesy hold. He was transferred to the facility shortly after he was charged with six first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Javarion Lee, 24; Que'dynce Anderson, 9; Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Harmony Anderson, 5; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; and Jalaiya Pridgeon, 2.
Pridgeon also faces a charge of shooting Brittany Anderson -- the 27-year-old mother of the five children who died in the shooting -- with the intent to kill her.
Girdner said if it becomes a safety issue for Pridgeon to be housed at CCDC, he will contact Muskogee County so the prisoner will be moved.
"He [belongs to Muskogee] but he has to follow our policies and procedures while he's here. As far as anything to do with court or any medical, it's Muskogee County's responsibility," he said.
Girdner said he doesn't know how long Pridgeon will be held at the CCDC. Pridgeon's arraignment is slated to take place following the completion of the preliminary hearing, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Girdner said if an inmate threatens to sue him or the jail due to an incident, he'll move that inmate to another facility to avoid further contact.
"I might move them for their safety. We had an incident between a jailer and an inmate, and I moved the inmate for his safety," he said. "[It was] to separate that liability issue."
If two individuals are booked in on the same charges, Girdner may move them to keep those two from communicating back and fourth.
Girdner said there have been times when he's moved an inmate to Tulsa, Mayes, or surrounding counties.
"Mostly we try to keep it neighboring counties because of the ease of travel. It's not abnormal, but it's not a common thing, either," said Girdner.
While there are annual housing contracts between CCDC and Cherokee Nation, Girdner said there's not housing contract between each county for courtesy holds.
"That's why it's a courtesy hold; no money, no housing fees, nothing. We're just trading services because sooner or later, I'll need them to house for me for some reason or another," said Girdner.
