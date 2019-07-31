The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier can only be seen at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, but the Cherokee Nation brought to town Monday something close to it, for those who can't make it to the original monument.
A half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is on display at the Cherokee Casino until Thursday, so local residents still have a couple days to see it before it moves on to its next location in Ivins, Utah. While it is not the real tomb, those who view it will see a side of it, literally, that they couldn't at the original tomb.
"They can't even look on the back side of it," said Howard Cothran, a member of the Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in Rome, Georgia, referring to the original tomb. "Here, we'll let you walk all the way around it."
The traveling exhibit has been making its way around the country this summer, starting in Tennessee before moving on to Georgia and now Oklahoma. In the Chota Conference Center of the Cherokee Casino, the replica sits with a war memorial honoring the country's fallen soldiers.
"The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorializes the sacrifices made by our service men and women," said Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden, a U.S. Navy veteran. "We are honored to host this replica exhibit and share it with veterans, their families and community members who may not have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the tomb at Arlington."
The replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was designed so it can be transported to different venues with ease. It was created by Rome, Georgia, artist Chuck Schmult.
Those who went to witness the opening ceremony Monday - including Bob Hathaway - said "it looks just like the real thing." Hathaway, who served in the military for 28 years, would know, since he's been to the ceremony of the original tomb.
"I've been to the original ceremony a number of times, actually," said Hathaway. "It's an extremely emotional event to observe. I can't tell you what effect it has on most people, but for me, it was one of the most emotional ceremonies that I think I've ever seen."
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is dedicated to fallen U.S. service member whose remains have not been identified. It includes panels commemorating unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and until the late '90s, the Vietnam War. The unknown soldier who died in Vietnam was later determined to be Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, and his remains were sent home to his family in St. Louis, Missouri.
"I think it'd be good if we could identify everybody who's been lost," said Hathaway. "That's not the nature of warfare in many cases, though."
On Veterans Day, Hathaway was attending a program at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center when he signed his name on a clipboard to be included in the opening ceremony's wreath-laying. He wore his Navy blue dress uniform, admitting that his white uniform was perhaps a half-inch too small, and rendered a sword salute.
Hathaway said he was happy to participate in the ceremony and called it "hugely special."
"It was really great to see people who probably won't be able to go to the memorial in Arlington Cemetery," he said. "You know, the reason that old veterans go to these things is not to honor themselves; it's to honor the people who served and didn't come back. That's really what the Tomb of the Unknown is about."
