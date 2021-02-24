Courthouse officials adjusting after last week's closures

Courthouse officials say they are busy catching up on last week’s operations on top of regular work this week.
The Cherokee County Courthouse was closed Feb. 15-18 due to President's Day and inclement weather.
The office of Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels stayed busy Monday, Feb. 22, with staff answering phones from those whose court dates were postponed.
“It’s been busy with phones ringing nonstop, and everyone is anxious about when their next court date is,” said Daniels. “If anyone has any questions, they can call our office and we can help them out with that.”
Daniels said there were small claims and civil cases on the docket for last week.
“All of the dockets for last week have been rescheduled, and anyone who has a court date that they don’t know about can call us. It was Judge Huggins docket on Monday of last week — which we were closed, so we didn’t have anything scheduled — and the small claims docket and civils on Wednesday was one,” she said.
Traffic arraignments were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and those have been rescheduled. Daniels said people who were scheduled for arraignments were to have dropped by the courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
County Assessor Marsha Trammel said she’s extending the filing deadline for homestead exemptions, double homestead exemption, and senior freeze.
“What I’m going to do in my office is, since we were closed five days, I’m going to extend the filing homestead period five days,” said Trammel. “They didn’t have a chance on those days to file.”
The original filing date was March 15, and Trammel said she will give it until March 22.
Those applying for the senior freeze must be 65 or older, and the total household gross income cannot exceed $54,900.
"Double homestead exemption is based on income, not age, and must be applied for annually. Total household gross income cannot exceed $20,000," said Trammel.
Proof of income for the senior freeze and double homestead for 2020 must be provided.
County Treasurer Patsy Stafford said her office got a lot of work done Tuesday, Feb. 16, even though staff were only at the courthouse for a few hours before they were sent home due to road conditions.
“A few of us came in on Tuesday, and we were here until about 11 a.m.," said Stafford. “It was a little hectic last week, and we got a lot of phone calls and a lot of people paid over the phone. We were pretty much caught up Friday. There are a few odds and ends, but we did pretty well.”
County Clerk Cheryl Trammel said the women in her office had a heavy load of work on Friday.
“They had a whole container of mail, and that was just mail where we were sending documents back out,” said Trammel. “There was probably more mail than anything for documents to be recorded.”
