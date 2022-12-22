Courthouse officials share Christmas memories, plans

On Friday, Dec. 16, County Clerk Cheryl Trammel was among the Cherokee County Courthouse officials who shared a little about family Christmas plans, what will make this year special, and a favorite holiday memory.
Trammel has a new grandbaby she's looking forward to cuddling.
"We'll spend Christmas day together. They come in that morning and I fix breakfast. They all have other family to visit, too," said Trammel.
She recalled a funny memory about her grandkids and husband.
"My husband is always playing jokes on the grandkids," said Trammel. "He's wrapped switches and other things to tease them. When the grandsons were about 5 or 6, we wanted to play a joke on him. So we gathered rocks from the driveway and sprayed them gold. Pappy got 'gold' for Christmas that year."
Deputy Treasure Nita Carr is expecting 40 to 50 people for Christmas.
"Traditionally we play Bingo. Everybody brings a wrapped gift, and when someone wins, they go pick a gift out from under the tree. We're [jokesters] and we like to laugh and carry on," said Carr.
Carr shared a funny memory, too.
"When I was little my aunt [Jean Reed] came dressed as Santa and gave out presents. She was always doing funny stuff," said Carr.
For Treasurer JoAnne Champlain, it will be a small family gathering.
"I have two little kids - Kenneth, 6, and Joshua, 9. They love ripping presents open, and they're still young enough to believe in Santa," said Champlain.
Her kids enjoy making things, and the holidays are no exception.
"This weekend we'll make gingerbread houses," said Champlain. "They love Christmas lights. We went to Honor Heights on Thanksgiving. We go to Rhema in Broken Arrow and just drive around and look at lights."
Her favorite Christmas memory hardly took any thought.
"I grew up in northern California, in the mountains near Lake Tahoe," said Champlain. "One year, we got to go cut down a Christmas tree in the snow at a tree farm. We got to pick it out, buy it, and take it home. I still have a picture of us there, hanging on my wall at home."
Assessor Marsha Trammel is looking forward to a family Christmas at home.
"We'll have a dinner and gift exchange. We spend the day playing games - dominoes and any game they want to play," said Trammel.
Keeping the meaning of Christmas is important in her household.
"Christmas is about the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. As long as we celebrate the true meaning in our heads and hearts, that's what matters to me. I wish the kind and generous feelings of Christmas would last all year long," said Trammel.
As a child, she went to Christmas Eve services with her grandparents and the whole family.
"It was really special, being with my grandparents. The service made you feel joyous," she said.
This year, Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels will be carrying on traditions the same as her mom, who passed away last year.
"We'll be cooking lots and lots of food, and eating and having Santa pass out gifts to the children," said Rousey-Daniels. "I buy gingerbread house kits and they put them together. We're very competitive about who does the best decorating. I have to buy extra icing and pretties to put on them. My kids like to get very fancy with their gingerbread houses."
Her favorite holiday memory happened a few years ago.
"My mother-in-law got sick at the last minute, and it was up to my sister-in-law and me to cook everything. I wasn't used to her oven and almost caught the kitchen on fire with bacon grease. I can't live it down," said Rousey-Daniels.
When District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins said they have "a bunch of family" over for Christmas, he isn't exaggerating.
"My wife has five siblings. We spend the day at the house. She's a great cook, especially her sweet potatoes," said Jenkins.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard used to go quail hunting before Christmas, but there aren't as many quail around anymore. He will be spending the day at home with children and grandchildren.
His favorite Christmas was the year his firstborn, Brandon, was their gift.
"He was born on Dec. 21; that was a special Christmas present," said Hubbard.
Sheriff Jason Chennault will spend Christmas Day working, but on Christmas Eve, his family will gather at his home for dinner and opening presents.
His favorite memory is about a truck and his dad.
"My dad, Bill Snyder, bought a new Chevrolet 4x4 three-quarter-ton pickup around Christmas 1984," he said. "For Christmas, my dad and his brothers and sister bought my grandparents, Pappy and Big Momma, a woodstove fireplace insert as a gift. Dad picked the wood stove up in Tahlequah in the new pickup for it to be delivered to my grandparents' place near Chewey in Adair County on Christmas Day. Dad let my brother, Nick Snyder, and I deliver the wood stove in the new pickup and he and my mom and sisters would meet us there."
Snyder was 17 and Chennault was 10. To get to their grandparents' home from their house in the Briggs area, they had to drive to Proctor on Highway 62 and turn north off Highway 62 and travel up Tyner Creek Road toward Chewey Road. There were two ways to get there - the long way around or a shortcut that crossed through a creek with no bridge.
"Dad told us to go the long way around, but we didn't. We got Dad's brand-new pickup with the woodstove gift stuck in the creek. We had to walk to a house and call my grandparents' house. Dad wasn't there yet, so two of my uncles picked us up and took us home to find Dad," said Chennault.
He wasn't at home, either.
"The uncles took us back to the stuck truck and Dad was sitting, alone, on a stump in the middle of the creek, waiting for us. We got the truck out - I honestly don't remember how - and delivered the wood stove," said Chennault. "I don't remember getting in trouble for it; I wasn't driving, anyway, so it wasn't my fault. But that memory sticks out to me as my most memorable Christmas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.