Courthouse reopening delayed a week

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a May 14 special meeting, agreed to a "soft opening" to accommodate the court system for a docket, delaying the date a week.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said the opening would be May 22 instead of May 18, and there will be conditions.
“We’re going to have a soft opening on the 22nd to accommodate the court system for the deprived docket, and on June 1, the rest of the court docket will be open and the courthouse will be open with conditions,” said Brown.
Those who need to conduct business in the courthouse will have their temperatures taken and must wear masks or face coverings.
“If they still want to deposit their stuff at the door and still don’t want to come in or handle it by mail or by phone, then they can still do that,” said Brown.
District Judge Doug Kirkley said the deprived docket – with cases involving the Department of Human Services – is set up for May 22, and those are scheduled in time increments.
“It’s not that we’re not having them, but we’re just very limited in the dockets that we have until June 1,” said Kirkley. “I’ve really tried to limit the traffic going to the court clerk's office and that’s really the key, because they get more of the public traffic than anybody.”
Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels said she is working to meet with people on the second floor of the courthouse when it comes to marriage licenses, passports, protective orders, guardianship, and more.
“We’re going to have dockets, but we’re limited to 10 people at a time if we have to have them until June 1,” said Kirkley.
The judge said they can make arrangements May 18-22 if there is an emergency arraignment, such as guardianship or a custody matter.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said he would like to disinfect and sanitize the courtroom between each hearing.
Sheriff Jason Chennault voiced his concerns with how they will handle inmates coming into the courthouse.
“I need to start doing District Court arraignments and applications because they’re time-sensitive, and the Supreme Court suspended all those times until the 18th,” said Kirkley. “So when those times are running, there are speedy trial issues that come into play, and that’s constitutional.”
The judge said the speedy trial issue is more important for those who are in custody.
“District Court arraignments are generally, they’ll plead not guilty and want a jury trial, and that’s pretty quick,” said Kirkley. “That’s usually handled in a way that the District Attorney’s Office and defense attorney work out some type of deal, because that’s really the trigger point. They’re either going to plead or they’re not.”
Kirkley said if they can limit the number of people inside the courtroom during arraignments, they can make it work and start that process on May 22.
Inmates will have their temperatures taken at the jail before they are escorted to the courthouse, where they will have their temperatures taken a second time.
