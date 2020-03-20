Cherokee County Commissioners have confirmed the courthouse is stepping up extra protocols and will be on lockdown with “very limited access to the public.”
District 3 Clif Hall said the doors will be locked as of Monday morning, and signage will be displayed with directions and officials' contact information. There will also be security in front to ensure potential visitors have a legitimate reason to enter the building.
“Those who need to come inside will be given questions, and if they are cleared with those answers, then their temperature will be taken,” said Hall. “If they are clear with that, then they can enter the courthouse.”
There is a special commissioners' meeting Monday, March 23 at 4 p.m. to discuss action on county business concerning COVID-19.
