Trick-or-treaters dropped by the Cherokee County Courthouse Friday, Oct. 30 to show off their costumes and take home scads of candy.
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to ensure a safe Halloween for parents and children because traditional activities are considered high-risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault told officials he didn’t want to cancel Halloween at the courthouse, especially since he had already scrapped the Easter Egg hunt. So officials put their heads together to make sure trick-or-treaters could still score goodies safely.
The Drive-Thru Halloween Block Parky was designed for traffic to flow in from Keetoowah Street and Cherokee Avenue on the side of City Hall, and around the block to the courthouse, and exiting on College Avenue off Delaware Street.
Parents and children could either trick-or-treat from their vehicles, or walk in the designated areas. Since the offices weren't decorated this year, each office had its own space set up to hand out candy.
Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels said everyone is trying to make the best of the situation, and Friday’s Drive-Thru Block Party was a success.
“We had perfect weather and it was a convenience for everyone not to get out of their cars,” Rousey-Daniels said. “It turned out way better than what I thought it would be.”
Ali Gray and her 1-year-old son, Anderson, decided to walk instead of stay in the vehicle. Anderson was dressed as a police officer and drove his motorized patrol bike.
“As a parent, my concerns were being in crowded places. We just didn’t want him to be in places that were too crowded and stuff like that,” Gray said. “I was excited that Anderson got to experience trick-or-treating because I was a little worried he wasn’t going to be able to.”
Anderson’s grandpa, Michael Gray, is a Tahlequah police officer.
Derrick and Bailey Grant took their daughter, Marney, and their brand-new puppy by each of the offices.
“She’s a unicorn princess and he’s her unicorn. We wanted to make Halloween as normal as possible for her, and it seems like having their celebration outdoors is a safe option that’s working,” said Bailey. “We plan to take her trick-or-treating tomorrow as well. I know we’re ready for things to be back to normal.”
The office of County Clerk Cheryl Trammel was decked out with witches, brooms, goblins, and spiders. However, they set up a tent outside and even dressed up.
“The decorating was different because we always decorate the hallway and we just decorated our tents instead,” Trammel said. “What’s missing this year is you can’t really see the kid’s costumes, you know? I love seeing what’s popular that year and seeing them in character.”
Trammel said the blessing in pulling off a successful trick-or-treating this year is knowing they can do it again next year, if there is still a pandemic.
“Maybe even next year if it’s like this, we might do the Trunk-or-Treat since it would be outside,” Trammel said. “As long as the weather cooperates like it did today, then it’ll be something to look forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.