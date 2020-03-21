COVID-19 scare bringing windfall for smoke shops

Tobacco smoke shops in the Tahlequah area are cashing in with the outbreak of COVID-19.
Willy & Billy's Tobacco Shack has seen a steady increase in sales over recent days.
"Oh, definitely," Kindelsperger said. "It started with the cigarettes and dip, and now, everybody's grabbing bags of tobacco too."
Willy & Billy's has closed its walk-in doors and will be operating by drive-thru only.
"We're definitely cleaning and sanitizing more," said cashier Lynna Kindelsperger. "We're trying to sanitize between every customer. We've shut down our front lobby and have directed all traffic through the drive-thru."
Employees have the options for gloves, just in case.
"We've got the hand sanitizer, we've got Lysol, we've got disinfectant wipes and bleach water. Everybody's washing as often as possible," Kindelsperger said.
Briggs Tobacco Outlet, which is keeping its doors open to customers, has also seen a jump in sales.
"We're selling more cartons," an employee said.
"We're keeping our lobby open and we're using sanitizer and Lysol spray."
An employee at EZ Mart confirmed the convenience store has been doing a brisk business for cigarettes and other tobacco products.
"We are just hoping we can get refills in time," she said.
A smoke shop worker on State Highway 82 declined to speak for the record, but did confirm an uptick in sales.
