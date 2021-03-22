On March 7, 2020, we all learned that COVID-19 had arrived in Oklahoma. At that moment, universities and businesses across the state began examining and re-examining appropriate courses of action.
As the virus began to spread, coronavirus information was coming in at an incredible rate. The lines between science and opinion became difficult to separate. Northeastern State University focused on determining our best course of action based upon the reality we were facing.
With spring break 2020 just days away, NSU quickly implemented a plan to educate and collect data regarding where our students and employees were traveling to during the break. On March 13, with cases rising, NSU decided to move to online learning instruction for the two-week period following the break. During this time, the MIAA conference suspended all athletic competitions and events planned for the students and community were either postponed or canceled.
As details about the virus changed, so did NSU’s action plan – almost daily. Information available to us at 8 a.m. was obsolete by 1 p.m. that same day. NSU’s leadership worked diligently to adjust the institution’s sails. On March 25, we announced that all courses would remain online for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester and that non-essential employees would telework. NSU pivoted quickly and continued to offer a high-quality educational experience for students.
Infrastructure services were upgraded so students who needed access to the internet could socially distance themselves in a few select computer labs or utilize Wi-Fi hotspots in various parking lots. Around Oklahoma and the country, positive cases continued to rise. On April 3, NSU announced summer courses had been moved online, and NSU’s 2020 spring commencement would take place virtually – all of these things took place in less than 30 days!
Just as Gov. Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely Plan detailed the safe opening of businesses, NSU’s Return-to-Campus Plan ensured we were as ready as possible to hold in-person classes and open residence halls for the fall semester. The plan focused on the health and safety of students, faculty and staff. On May 1, NSU announced we were prepared to distribute $2.8 million in CARES ACT assistance to eligible students for COVID-19 related expenses and that summer camps and activities would remain postponed until after Tahlequah moved into Phase 2 of the governor’s plan, which began on May 15.
June 5 saw Tahlequah move into Phase 3 of Gov. Stitt’s plan. NSU welcomed staff and guests back to campus as we operated using modified, socially distanced workspaces and enhanced sanitation protocols. We also announced all would soon receive a branded, reusable facemask and that fall break had been moved from October to the week of Thanksgiving.
As the heat rose in Oklahoma, so did COVID-19 cases. Mask-mandated communities saw fewer new cases, and beginning Aug. 3, masks or approved-face coverings became required at NSU. Wearing your mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands became the institution’s battle cry.
NSU faculty adjusted class delivery formats to offer both in-person and online instruction, staff found new ways to deliver services and our students understood the seriousness of the environment. The NSU community overwhelmingly embraced our efforts to keep each other as safe as possible. Such determination allowed NSU to host December commencement ceremonies in person. Although guests were not allowed in the building, many gathered outside and watched their student walk across the stage via live stream.
After deep cleaning and sanitizing over two million square feet of academic, athletic, office and student spaces during the winter break, our NSU community returned to campus in January 2021, excited about the vaccines and free COVID-19 testing services. As we wait for the vaccines to become readily available to colleges and universities, I continue to be encouraged by our NSU community's efforts to adhere to our battle cry: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. I suspect we will also enthusiastically embrace the vaccine.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
