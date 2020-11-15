The COVID-19 pandemic will likely change the way many celebrate the holidays. This will be the case for long-term care residents dealing with separation from their loved ones since March, according to Long-Term Care Ombudsman Gina Elliott with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging.
Most long-term care facilities are restricting visitors and residents' activities. The number of positive cases is still high and continued use of face masks and practicing of social distancing remain important. This is especially true for long-term care residents who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, said Elliott.
"While challenges of living through this pandemic may give us cause to feel stressed, we still have many things to be thankful for," said Elliott. "Your loved ones in long-term care facilities need you more than ever. Many are suffering from isolation and separation from their families. It's important to start planning how you will celebrate the holidays with your loved ones, including those in nursing facilities."
Elliott recommends staying in communication with facility administration and staff regarding the best ways to stay connected with residents. The facility should have policies that allow some type of communication and visitation with loved ones. These may include outdoor visits, window visits, and virtual visits using smart phones or tablets. Some are even allowing for limited indoor visits.
Policies will vary with each facility and are based on positive cases there and in the surrounding area. Facility staff develop policies according to federal and state guidelines and try to strike a balance between the physical safety of the residents and their overall social and psychological wellbeing. Interaction with family and friends is vital to the overall health of residents.
"Proper use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, hand hygiene, and screening by facilities continues to be vital. If you are not feeling well or have been exposed to someone with COVID, don't attempt to visit your loved one in a facility," she said.
Residents enjoy receiving gifts. Holiday cards, snacks, Christmas treats, pictures, puzzle books, and warm clothes are perfect gifts. It's best to coordinate with facilities when dropping these gifts off.
Ombudsmen are available to help residents and families. Contact Ombudsman Supervisors Scott Harding, 918-913-9582, or Elliott, 918-913-9587.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.