City officials have confirmed that a lifeguard at Tahlequatics, the swimming pool complex, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city of Tahlequah released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying Tahlequatics will be temporarily closed to allow all employees to be tested for COVID-19 after the positive test was reported.
“The safety of the patrons and employees is top priority, so Tahlequatics will remain closed until test results return and are negative," the statement said.
A local health care confirmed, without supplying names, that a handful of lifeguards were being tested locally.
Mayor Sue Catron said officials believe there was limited risk to the public, because the affected lifeguard hadn’t been at the pool since June 12, when he attended a staff meeting.
“We have asked our other lifeguards and staff to be tested as a cautionary measure and to more confidently reopen when the results return,” Catron said. “With the safety precautions that were in place, we will be able to identify those swimmers who may have been at the pool at the same time as the lifeguard. The health department will notify anyone they feel should consider testing, based upon their contact tracing protocols.”
The complex employs about 16 lifeguards.
