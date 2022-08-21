The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of nearly 100 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past week, with no new deaths.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,519. Oklahoma has listed 1,150,203 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 17,830 active cases. On Aug. 19, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 15,840 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths still stands at 155.
As of Aug. 19, the CDC reported the level of transmission for Cherokee County is now at the medium level, or the "yellow zone." This means social distancing and masks are recommended for those at high risk.
The total number of doses administered in Oklahoma as of Aug. 19 was 6,165,367, and at least 2,312,209 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated. Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
