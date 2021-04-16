As of the Friday, April 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 444,863 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. This is an increase of 273 cases since the previous report.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,124. Friday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 294.
As of April 14, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,580 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases are active; and 5,301 have recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
