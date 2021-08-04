According to the Wednesday, Aug. 4, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 489,338 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 168 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, but no new deaths.
Overall, there were 2,160 new cases reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported Aug. 4 there were 14,932 active cases, and 463,161 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,754. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 1,755.
On Aug. 4, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 6,118 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,813 have recovered.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
As of Aug. 4, the state reported 3,484,925 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,600,177 series complete.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
