OKLAHOMA CITY — When COVID-19 struck, schools switched to virtual education, doctors to telemedicine and businesses to remote work.
But Oklahomans living in much of the state, including state Rep. Logan Phillips’ three-county district of Okmulgee, Okfuskee and Hughes — found themselves hamstrung because of lack of internet access. Several towns in Phillips’ area can’t even get a cell signal.
Phillips, R-Mounds, said that when the schools shut down students in his region couldn’t attend virtual classes, that senior citizens sheltering at home had no ability to access their doctors, and that the lack of internet prevented constituents from working remotely.
“It brought our citizens in the rural areas to their knees,” Phillips said. “Businesses went out. Everybody was suffering, simply because they lacked connectivity to the bigger world.”
Lack of internet or reliable high-speed broadband has long been a problem across swaths of Oklahoma, but officials said that gap has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips said nearly 1 in 5 Oklahoma households have no internet access at all. More than half the state is classified under federal guidelines as “underserved,” which means they have some internet, but it is well below the federal standard — 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits upload. That’s typically what’s needed to stream virtual meetings or Netflix.
No. 1 priority
Phillips is co-chair of a state committee tasked with creating the basic infrastructure and designing a plan for the state to move forward with expanding to unserved and underserved areas. He said increasing broadband internet access in rural Oklahoma is the No. 1 priority for the House’s Republican caucus. Lawmakers in that chamber plan to run a series of bills aimed at tackling the issue in the coming week.
Phillips said the federal government is investing billions into expanding broadband access, but state leaders urgently need to align state law with federal requirements in order to capture those dollars.
Lawmakers said their larger broadband expansion strategy relies on capturing federal funds and providing incentives to private businesses to expand.
Some legislative measures include making it easier for internet providers to use existing easements and infrastructure such as power poles, creating a tax incentive and grant program, increasing the involvement of tribes and a plan to map all the existing broadband lines, fiber optics, cable, wireless service providers and adoption rates by the end of 2021.
“I tell people the only good thing that came out of COVID is it brought awareness to everybody about how lacking our infrastructure really is in this field,” Phillips said. “It shined a bright like on the hole that we’re experiencing in everything from telemedicine to virtual education to just economic connectivity.”
Oklahoma lags behind the national average in terms of overall broadband availability, said Brian Whitacre, a professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Oklahoma State University. His research focuses on the issue of broadband access and usage. He also serves on the state’s rural broadband expansion council.
Nationally, about 83% of rural Americans have access to broadband internet, he said; in Oklahoma, just over 7 in 10 do.
Economic reality
Whitacre said economics plays a large part in that. The state has some pretty sparsely populated areas, and private companies’ decisions to go out and invest in broadband infrastructure is often impacted by how much money they’re going to get in return.
“They’re not getting the return on investment in some of these very sparsely populated places,” he said.
He also said Oklahomans are also less likely to adopt broadband when it does become available.
“Even if rural areas had the same availability that urban areas do, there would still be lower adoption rates due to characteristics like income levels and ages,” Whitacre said. “Rural areas tend to have lower income levels, a little bit older population and those are associated with lower adoption rates.”
Whitacre said the top reason people aren’t adopting internet once it’s available is cost. Some people just don’t have the $60 to $80 a month.
He said Congress as part of the last stimulus package just increased a subsidy for broadband connections from $9 a month to $50. The federal government is still working out the details, but Whitacre said that increased subsidy should be available in the next couple of months for those who qualify for food stamps or other programs.
He also said the state has had success in the past acquiring federal funds to pay for expansion. A number of Oklahoma companies received some of the $9.2 billion from the federal government’s Rural Digital Opportunities Fund auction. Those funds will be disbursed over 10 years, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
But Whitacre said there is no state-level program that can give funds to internet providers in underserved areas.
He also said several other states have allocated as much as $200 million in grants that can be used to serve those areas.
“My part of the group is pushing for that,” he said. “The idea is we can pick out these places that are being left behind, figure out which ones are in the most need, and then allocate funds if they come available from our state legislature.”
He said Oklahoma should not want to be at the bottom.
“Certainly we don’t want to be lagging,” Whitacre said. “It’s not good for business. It’s not good for all the educational and economic outcomes that we’d like to be associated with.”
$600 per month
State Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said he was paying nearly $600 a month so his four children could attend school virtually during the pandemic. Because he doesn’t have reliable high-speed internet access at home, he had to purchase a wireless hotspot and a booster for the cell phone signal.
Leewright, who chairs the Senate’s business, commerce and tourism committee, said when he meets with businesses considering relocating to rural Oklahoma the lack of connectivity is a barrier.
“I have been amazed at almost every time, connectivity is usually their first question, and one of their biggest concerns because (their) business has to be connected,” he said.
Barry Moore, a lobbyist for Oklahoma’s rural telecom industry, said smaller telecom companies are invested in expanding broadband.
“It’s impressive what’s been done in Oklahoma by the telephone companies and the providers,” he said. “It’s a very costly process. It takes time. The topography is always an issue.”
Infrastructure installation costs an average for $45,000 to $65,000 a mile depending on topography.
Moore said a company that serves Oklahoma’s three sparsely populated Panhandle counties is just about a year away from running fiber to nearly all the homes in its service territory. The company relied on federal grant and loan programs, but it took nearly 20 years of extensive work to get to that point, he said.
He also said some Oklahomans just don’t want internet, which is fine, but it should be factored in when counting how many are underserved.
Moore said it will take a partnership of rural telecom companies and large ones to tackle the issue.
In a statement, AT&T said it understands that every American must have affordable access to the internet and is expanding and upgrading its networks to provide access to more people. From 2017-2019, the company invested more than $825 million in wireless and wireline networks in Oklahoma, it said.
“We believe we can work together with the federal government, who can provide bold actions and funding to help us and others in the industry provide accessible, affordable and sustainable universal internet access,” the company said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.