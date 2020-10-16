Members of the media joined Northeastern State University staff to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted news coverage and their organizations during the fourth of a six-part webinar series focusing on responses to the virus.
With industries trying to adhere to social distancing policies, media outlets have limited face-to-face interactions. Due to today's technology, reporting the news hasn't been too difficult for journalists, and in some cases, the pandemic has allowed reporters to cover material they once could not.
Corey Jones, of the Tulsa World, said the use of Zoom and Facebook Live has made it easier for him to get information from news conferences around the state. He gave an example from earlier this year, when Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference and indicated the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases had plateaued over the previous three weeks.
"All it took me was five seconds to look at a chart to see that over those three weeks, our case rate had actually doubled in that time," he said. "Our reporter didn't write about any of that in the daily story, so the first thing I did the next morning was fire off an email to the governor's office to ask for questions and how does he reconcile a plateau with a three-week doubling of cases. So that's made it a lot easier for me being at home and not in Oklahoma City, to jump around from meeting to meeting to meeting and kind of tease out the details I need from each one."
While the move to virtual platforms among public officials across the state has made it easier for media outlets to cover a variety of aspects of the coronavirus, it can be difficult to interview subjects over the computer or other devices.
Lori Fullbright, of KOTV News, said the station has been trying to find a balance between keeping journalists safe and staying true to storytelling.
"Say it's a murder victim's mother," she said. "It's really hard to do a FaceTime interview and feel that emotion and for the reporter to sit there and show compassion and respect. It's just harder to do that online, so we do do some interviews still in person."
It's no secret the airwaves, news broadcasts, and print publications have been flooded by what may be considered negative stories or incidents in 2020. Civil unrest in cities across the country, the pandemic, and the ongoing presidential campaign can bring out emotions in the public. That's why KOTV has tried to give its viewers positive stories, too.
"People want something good," said Fullbright. "We get that, because it seems like now more than ever, people are overwhelmed with not just the pandemic, but then there's crime on top of that, and there's job loss. So we have created a segment in every single newscast where we do something good, and it's been really well-received, and I think people need that."
From early on in the pandemic, people formed their own opinions about the COVID-19 virus. President Donald Trump once called it a hoax himself. Although the coronavirus continues to impact people's lives in one way or another, not a lot of opinions on its seriousness seem to have changed, said Russell Mills, of KRMG News.
"We still have this dichotomy of opinion that seems to be, if anything, stronger than ever - that 'Oh, it's all made up. It's all just a big hoax. It's political. You watch, Nov. 4 it's all going to go away.' Then you've got people on the other end who are afraid to leave their homes," he said.
Mills said he, like most journalists, gets his information from places rather than social media or news articles. He goes to direct sources with knowledge of the situation to relay to his listeners. However, he said it can be hard for listeners to understand there is a difference between news and talk, which can result in some angry phone calls.
"I am not Rush Limbaugh. Rush Limbaugh is not a reporter," he said. "So for them to be hearing Rush and [Sean] Hannity and the entertainment side of the radio station, and then the news comes on and I'm telling them something that's like anywhere from 45 to 180 degrees off from what they're hearing from Rush and Sean, I get pushback. I get a lot of pushback. I'm a fear-monger. I'm spreading the fear. I'm spreading the hatred. I'm an operative for the Democrats, or the socialists or Antifa - take your pick. It depends on how angry they are that day. "
