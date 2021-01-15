Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed the postponement and cancellation of upcoming annual events during a Thursday, Jan. 14 meeting.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said Wines of Winter has been canceled, while Red Fern Festival will likely be postponed until the fall.
Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed said he’s received several calls from people who haven’t been able to get through to the Cherokee County Health Department.
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turner recommended ERTF putting together a statement or press release pertaining to how to get scheduled for the vaccine in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons reported he’s had issues with some businesses opposing mask-wearing. However, he said people seem to be wearing masks, for the most part.
Mayor Sue Catron reported four COVID-19-related deaths in Cherokee County this week.
As of Friday, Jan. 15, the state had 38,245 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 706 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 483 currently active cases, with 24 deaths.
As of Jan. 15, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 12,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
