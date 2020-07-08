OKLAHOMA CITY -- Even as testing efforts increase, some Oklahomans are having to wait nearly a week to find out if they've tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said she's hearing some Oklahomans are being told it will take seven to 10 business days to get their COVID-19 test result notifications, particularly when they're getting tested through the state-run testing sites.
"It seems like there are some real issues around testing," she said. "Seven to 10 days is what it seems to take. We don't really seem to know the current situation when we have this lag in testing."
Those who have the financial resources to pay to get tested through urgent cares seem to be getting their result quicker, she said. Health care providers, meanwhile, are urging people to self-quarantine -- sometimes for days -- until they are notified of their results.
"Not everybody has the ability to do that," Virgin said. "I do worry with the delay in testing that people may be going about their daily lives and being positive (for COVID-19) while doing it.
"The delay in testing and responding puts us at a disadvantage because we can't react as quickly as we would like" with notifications taking seven to 10 days, she said.
Rob Crissinger, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, said there is concern when there is a delay in notification.
"We are prioritizing our resources to notify positive test results as quickly as possible," he said. "As this data and other results move through our manual reporting system, it can take a few days to fully disseminate to the various responsible parties."
He said that is why Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state's interim commissioner of health plan to use federal coronavirus funds to update the reporting systems.
Crissinger said the Health Department continues to work cases each day as they see an increase in contact tracing and testing efforts.
"Numbers published daily are not necessarily indicative of a one-day jump as there may be various reasons for a lag in reporting or classification of test results," he said.
On Tuesday, state health officials reported a record-setting 858 new COVID-19 cases. Nearly 425 people were hospitalized, and Integris Health announced it planned to open its Portland location in Oklahoma City to care for COVID patients.
The facility had been part of the state's Level 2 surge plan, but the state terminated its lease agreement June 30, hospital officials said. While no new agreement has been reached, the hospital still planned to open beds at the campus Tuesday.
The Oklahoma City-County Health Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how long its testing notification is taking.
Leanne Stephens, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa Health Department, which operates autonomously from the state, said its labs are taking an average of three calendar days to get results back.
The Tulsa Health Department uses a mix of public and private labs to process the approximately 600 COVID specimens collected each week.
But the pace of notification varies greatly depending on where Oklahomans choose to get tested, she said.
Hospitals, private clinics and testing sites at businesses like Walmart and CVS all have different notification windows.
"We've heard some people were told it would take anywhere from five to seven days before they get their results. It just depends on the location," Stephens said.
Stephens said her department has staff working weekends to notify people of results because they understand Oklahomans need to know their outcomes as quickly as possible.
"We're working around the clock trying to get information to people as soon as we receive (it) from the labs so that notification can begin," she said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
