State officials are encouraging community members to consider getting tested for COVID-19, even if they don't meet screening qualifications that were initially set.
The Cherokee County Health Department administered 108 tests in April, and as of May 6, 20 tests have been given this month.
"We are doing them daily. We're a little more lenient as far as the guidelines go because we have better support," said Jill Larcade, OSDH regional director. "We're trying to not turn anyone away. By the end of the month, we want to test everyone we can."
She said one reason for that is so experts can stay on top of the situation as everything starts opening up.
Another reason to test as many people as possible is to find those who may be asymptomatic, meaning they are carrying the virus but not showing symptoms. Larcade said they are still uncertain whether asymptomatic people can shed the virus and infect others.
"It's more beneficial to get as many numbers as we can so we know where we're at. It's a very unpredictable disease. We're learning more and more, and testing helps," she said.
The labs previously had delays in processing tests, according to Larcade. Now, under ideal circumstances, tests can be processed in 24-48 hours. Labs are reporting positive test results right away, but the negatives may not get released for a day or so, she said. The tests are going through labs at Oklahoma State University, but Larcade said they hope to add another lab soon.
A saliva test is now available for use, but not everyone will have access to that at every test location. Most county health departments are still using the nasal swab, which sometimes deterred people from wanting the test.
"Sometimes people aren't able to produce enough saliva," said Larcade.
A main focus for OSDH is testing residents and staff at all long-term care facilities. Larcade said two strike teams are working the task. The state hopes to have it completed by May 27.
Cherokee County is currently reporting 29 positive cases and one death. With new data tables available to the public, one can find information on specific cities and zip codes. The city data shows Tahlequah has 24 positive cases, one death, and 19 recoveries; Hulbert has one case and one recovery; Fort Gibson has six cases, two deaths, and three recoveries; Locust Grove has three cases with three recoveries; Westville has 19 cases and 10 recoveries; and Stilwell has 44 cases, three deaths, and 32 recoveries.
"It's been pretty stable the past couple of weeks," said Larcade.
Larcade is director over District 7, which includes Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, and Sequoyah counties.
"It seems to be staying fairly steady in Sequoyah," she said. "In Adair, the Cherokee Nation has been great about getting testing done. They've really been helping and collaborating."
If the numbers begin to increase consistently, Larcade said they would have to determine if the situation is not being controlled properly.
One of the numbers reported daily is the number of patients recovered.
"Deaths are included in the recovery number," said Larcade. "The active ones are those who haven't gone through the communicable time, the 14 days."
Recovered means either the person died or is not currently hospitalized, and it has been 14 days since the onset or report.
OSDH health contacts positive patients often to check their symptoms, and some do continue to have symptoms, such as coughing, past the 14-day quarantine period.
"It's a very different disease than we've ever worked," said Larcade.
Larcade said those who did have positive test results have been cooperating with self-quarantining and additional guidelines set by contact tracers.
"Contact tracing is very important. It continues the investigation and goes into their contact to see where they've been," she said. "There have only been a few where we have to go to their house and see if they are isolating themselves. If we get someone who's refusing to isolate, we will see what we can legally do to force them to self-isolate."
Larcade said it is important for community members to continue social distancing, wearing masks, and washing their hands and surfaces that are frequently touched.
"Those surfaces you touch could have the virus on them if they're not properly cleaned. It has been found to live on surfaces a bit longer than we first thought," said Larcade. "It is easily killed. Wipe down with a 1-to-10 bleach mix, or if you're fortunate to have disinfecting wipes, use those. Be conscious of where you touch. If you're still working, it is good to clean surfaces when you get in or before you leave."
The OSDH Symptom Tracker is available for residents to self-report symptoms. Larcade said this can help officials to pinpoint hot spots. She said a system similar to a mobile app is in the works; it would allow people to input aspects of their health, even if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.
Those interested in viewing OSDH data related to COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries by county, city, or zip code can access it at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
