COVID-19 testing is being encouraged as Cherokee County continues to have evidence of community spread.
Cherokee Nation Health Services reports that it has seen a rise in the number of weekly tests due to an increase in testing resources.
“This has allowed us to test more of our community members. Currently, we are conducting hundreds of COVID-19 tests daily,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of Cherokee Nation Health Services. “Our medical and laboratory leadership is continually monitoring for advances in technology to assure we adopt testing solutions that are on the forefront and supported by clinical evidence for safety and reliability.”
COVID-19 drive-thru screening will remain operational Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon outside the CN Outpatient Health Clinic.
Jones said the CNHS outside laboratory testing vendors continue to improve their operations to keep up with increased demand for testing.
“While turnaround times may vary due to outbreaks within our region, currently COVID-19 results are returning in less than 48 hours,” he said. “Cherokee Nation Health also provides rapid on-site testing for specific patient populations using both the Abbott ID Now and other molecular devices that result in less than an hour. We are continually evaluating supplies in order to effectively expand rapid testing criteria of our patients.”
For all positive COVID-19 cases, the CNHS Patient Monitoring Team will call to inform patients of their results. Results from all tests can be obtained on the Cherokee Nation Patient Portal.
“Using the Patient Portal is the fastest way to receive COVID-19 or any lab result,” said Jones.
For information about the Cherokee Nation Patient Portal, visit health.cherokee.org/patient-portal. Patients who are unable to access the patient portal for results can call the COVID-19 call center at 833-528-0063.
NeoHealth Chief Information Officer Mike McGavock said that COVID-19 testing has been steady over the past two months.
“The test we are utilizing is a less invasive test that we chose because of the less invasiveness and high degree of accuracy of test results,” said McGavock. “NeoHealth is participating with the other Federally Qualified Health Centers in the State of Oklahoma to increase the ability for individuals to obtain a test.”
Anyone can request a test by calling 918-708-3575. At that time, an appointment will be given and the protocol for testing explained.
“The turnaround times have averaged two to three days, with some delays now and then as volumes increase in the system,” said McGavock. “Patients are given a direct phone call when results are available with instructions of what to do next.”
The Cherokee County Health Department, 912 S. College Ave., has been giving free drive-up COVID-19 tests to anyone older than 12 months of age. Those 17 and under must have a parent or guardian with them.
While the tests are regularly available Monday-Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m., residents should call first to see if they will be set up that day, as staffing or other issues have canceled some testing dates. If the weather is severe or includes mild to heavy rain and-or lightning, testing will be suspended until the next day for the safety of health department employees.
Those who have been exposed to a positive case should quarantine and then wait five to seven days after exposure to be tested, then continue quarantining.
For more information about testing at the Cherokee County Health Department, COVID-19 or additional resources, call 918-456-8826 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Medical experts are encouraging community members to get flu shots this year.
“The viruses that cause influenza and COVID will both be spreading through our communities this fall and winter and you can become infected with both. Getting a flu shot won’t prevent COVID infection, but it will reduce your chance of getting influenza,” said CNHS Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. “Please take advantage of the proven protection that comes from getting a flu shot.”
Drive-thru flu vaccinations are being offered now through Oct. 2 at all Cherokee Nation health centers Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.
