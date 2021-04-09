TULSA – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are vaccinating eligible populations throughout Oklahoma, and appointments are currently available. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the schedulers on the Walmart, www.walmart.com/cp/1228302, and Sam’s Club, www.samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid, websites, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oklahoma, which can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/health.html.
Currently, appointments are available in 84 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores, including Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Muskogee, and 10 Sam’s Clubs. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, helping ensure customers receive their second dose in the timeframe required. Residents do not have to be members of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment.
To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.