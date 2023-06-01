COVID-19 vaccinations are still available and experts are recommending those who are elderly or at high risk for complications receive boosters.
As of the week of May 14-20, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the COVID-19 percent positivity was 4.7% below the baseline. According to data from the OSDH’s most recent COVID-19 Surveillance Summary, the age group most afflicted by the virus statewide was those 65 and up at 32%, followed by 18-29 at 37%, 55-64 at 22%, 5-17 at 5%, and 0-4 at 4%.
May 11 marked the end of the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration, which changes how the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports certain data on the virus; however, vaccines, treatments, and testing remain available.
Cheri Oglesbee, registered nurse and infection control officer at Northeastern Health System, said booster shots are recommended to those who are considered high risk for complications from having COVID-19 or over the age of 65.
“The last booster recommended by the CDC was the bivalent — original and omicron BA4/ BA5 variant — by Pfizer or Moderna,” said Oglesbee.
According to OSDH’s COVID-19-Associated Hospitalizations and Mortality Surveillance Summary, the 65-plus age group saw the highest cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations rate in May — a rate of approximately 250 per 100,000 this month.
At NHS, masks are only required for patients who are symptomatic. There are other COVID-19 regulations in place as well.
“Patients are screened upon admission and prior to surgery for symptoms,” she said. “If positive, we place the patient in airborne and contact isolation.”
