COVID-19 victim taking recovery one day at a time

While Bryn Smith, 55, battles daily with being a Type a1 diabetic, she normally stays busy with a full-time job, family, and volunteer work with the Tahlequah Community Playhouse. Lately, a positive COVID-19 diagnosis has kept her isolated.
Smith, of Tahlequah, is graduate medical education coordinator at Northeastern Health System. Thursday morning, March 26, she had an inexplicably high blood sugar number of 380.
"I thought about what could have caused it," she said. "I made several changes, including a hefty dose of insulin. I continued life as normal."
High blood sugar levels make diabetics tired, but Smith's levels improved a bit. The next day, they were still very high, and although she wasn't hungry, Smith went into work. Throughout the day, she became nauseous and began to fear diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Smith said, her daughter and housemate had been going to the stores for her. She decided to start wearing a mask in public.
"I slept all weekend without feeling rested. Blood sugars remained high, no matter what. I continued to have no appetite and felt nauseous. I began feeling pain, but I couldn't describe the pain. My entire body hurt," said Smith.
By Tuesday, March 31, Smith began to worry, and had a urinalysis run at NHS to check for a kidney or bladder infection. She requested a Zofran shot to ease the nausea. While normally the shots don't hurt, Smith almost passed out from the pain of that one. She continued to wear a mask, but decided to go home because she couldn't focus.
"The exhaustion worsened, along with the nausea. I started vomiting, but not much, since I wasn't eating. I also started having diarrhea," said Smith. "I managed to choke down a cup of broth that night, mostly because I was afraid I'd have to go to the hospital if I didn't."
The symptoms worsened, and by Thursday, April 2, she believed she was dying.
"I assumed my diabetes was no longer going to be manageable," said Smith. "I called my husband to tell him I was dying. He asked me if I wanted him to come home. I told him not to, as I knew he'd be returning the next day, anyway. I refused to allow him to leave his patients."
As the high blood sugar, nausea, extreme pain, and exhaustion continued, Smith came across a Facebook post shared by a trusted friend. It discussed less typical presentations of COVID-19, including gastrointestinal symptoms.
"That was the first time I paused to at least wonder if I might have it," said Smith. "Friday night, I felt a bit better. My husband brought me vegan Indian food, and I ate two tablespoons. My blood sugar came down to the low 200s. I slept well."
By the morning of Saturday, April 4, she felt terrible.
"I made myself get up and shower, anyway. That's a personal litmus test - if I don't shower, there's something wrong," she said. "I was gripped by fear. I began vomiting. My blood sugars were nearing 400."
Smith's husband of 18 years, Jim, asked if it was time to go to the emergency room, and she agreed, although she was afraid of contracting COVID-19.
"I knew my body was failing. I had to go," she said. "I checked in by myself per safety regulations. When asked what I was there for, I responded that I thought I was in DKA."
At the ER, tests were run, an IV was started, and Smith received the antibiotics azithromycin and rocephin, with Zofran through IV. When her labs came back, Smith was told that although she was borderline DKA, she would be admitted to the cardiac care unit. Normally, DKA patients are put in the intensive care unit, but the staff needed to keep the area available for those who might require ventilators.
"The doc said she wanted to snap a quick chest X-ray just to ensure nothing was missed," said Smith. "The X-ray showed patchy pneumonia. I was tested for COVID and rerouted to ICU."
The next day, April 5, Smith had a cough and - positive COVID-19 test results.
"I have to hand it to every single employee at NHS. They are kind, professional, and helpful. I would do anything I could to ensure their safety through this," said Smith.
Since the nausea never left, the new challenge for Smith was keeping down her medications: hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, cefpodoxime, minocycline, zinc gluconate, Perles, and Zofran -plus dealing with an albuterol inhaler and breathing treatments.
Smith began to ponder how and when she contracted COVID-19, especially since she began practicing social distancing sooner than most people.
"I sheltered in place except for going to work, which included being screened each morning. I kept things clean. I washed [my hands] obsessively," she said.
The worst part, Smith said, is wondering how many people she unintentionally exposed.
After discussions with the health department, Smith said the earliest she could have been exposed was March 12-13, and she was likely contagious sometime after that. She hardly went anywhere during that time, except once to get groceries and pet food.
Smith's husband and the nursing student who lives with them have both tested negative.
"The people where I work are either being monitored or have been tested. There are no positives yet," said Smith. "The health department has contacted everyone they feel I could have infected."
The pain is gone, but Smith still gets tired.
"My strength improves each day. I will remain in isolation. I wear a mask at all times," she said. "I will choose to be positive. I will rest as much as possible. I will add activity to my daily functions. I will just keep going, as that's all I can do."
She said her case could have been much worse, and she will pray for everyone and caution anyone who will listen.
"There are still those who marginalize this virus. I believe it is a beast. But I believe Tahlequah is following recommendations and that we will do well," said Smith. "I love the hope I see and hear all around. People putting others first or before themselves."
Smith enjoys photography, being outside, promoting the arts, helping those with special needs, and attending church.
"I look forward to being in public. I look forward to hugs. I look forward to life," said Smith. "I have awesome friends and family. I have so much to be thankful for."
