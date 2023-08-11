The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that although COVID-19 no longer poses the emergency it did when it first emerged, the virus still remains an ongoing public health challenge.
A new variant, EG.5, has been identified as the latest mutation of the coronavirus.
“The new variant is the EG.5, which according to CNN.com, is causing about 17% of new COVID-19 cases,” said Daniel Ortiz, MD, regional epidemiologist for Oklahoma, which covers Cherokee County. “[That’s] compared to the XBB.1.15, which is about 16% of new cases.”
In Cherokee County specifically, new hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 cases was five, which is a 150% increase from the prior week.
This doesn’t indicate an association between the new variant and the increase in new hospitalizations, said Ortiz. There may be other factors at play, including individuals returning from travel and going back to school and work.
“Waning immunity may be another contributing factor,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz said Cherokee County recommendations for prevention and isolation, if a person contracts the virus, remain the same.
“The CDC has not issued any new guidance or directives as a result of the EG.5 variant,” said Ortiz. “The issue remains the same.”
Information can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/isolation.html.
At this time, the CDC has not given any indication that EG.5 is any more serious than previous strains.
Ortiz said boosters should be taken according to CDC guidelines.
Everyone aged 6 years and older should get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be up to date. Those 65 years or older may get a second dose of updated boosters, Ortiz said. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses.
He said children aged 6 months to 5 years may need multiple doses of the vaccine to be up to date, including at least one dose of updated vaccine, depending on the number of doses the child has previously received and the child’s age.
“COVID-19 vaccine recommendations will be updated as needed,” said Ortiz.
A total of 152,508,460 doses of the updated Bivalent vaccine were distributed through Aug 9, he added.
In the U.S., Ortiz said, during the week of July 23-29, hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased 12.5%.
The percent of deaths went up 10% during the week of July 30-Aug 5.
Authorizations to collect certain public health data expired at the official end of the public health emergency on May 11. A number of surveillance indicators have been identified by the CDC to facilitate ongoing monitoring, the agency said.
Ortiz indicated hospitalizations related to the virus will be the primary indicator of the trends to guide community and personal decisions related to risk and prevention. COVID-19-associated deaths, based on provisional death certificate data, will be used to monitor mortality.
Emergency department visits with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and the percentage of positive test results will help detect early changes in trends. Monitoring vaccination coverage, effectiveness, and safety will also continue, he said.
The data presented on the CDC site shows infection- and vaccine-induced population immunity in the U.S. was 95% by Dec 2021. As a result, rates of hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 have declined substantially since March 2022.
