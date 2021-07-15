State and local health officials say they are seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma.
Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner of Health, said there were 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 15.
“These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued increase in community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma,” said Frye.
Health officials know the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more contagious and is spreading quickly among those who have not been vaccinated.
“Of those who have recently been hospitalized with COVID-19, 90 percent represent Oklahomans who have not yet received their vaccine. Cases are particularly increasing in Oklahomans ages 18-35, which is the age group with the lowest vaccination uptake rate in the state,” Frye said.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said former members of the Crisis Task Force committee have discussed regrouping in response to the surge of cases.
“While the hope would be that we would never have to deal with another surge, the city is much more prepared than we were a year ago,” Catron said. “Masks, sanitizers, and other PPE items are not in short supply. As a community, we know more about how the virus spreads and what actions can be taken to help protect ourselves.”
Catron said the key concerns accurately tracking case numbers, gathering more information about the traits of the variant available, and encouraging others who are eligible to get vaccinated.
Catron said there's been no discussion on whether the city will implement a new mask mandate.
“However, I certainly believe that those who are compromised or not vaccinated should take actions to protect themselves with masks, social distancing and use of sanitizers,” said Catron.
Northeastern Health System had not shared its cases numbers with city officials as of Thursday, July 15. Catron expects to hear from both NHS and Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital before Monday’s City Council meeting, as an update related to the COVID-19 status is on the agenda.
Frye said the best way for people to protect themselves and others from the virus is to get vaccinated.
“The more people who are vaccinated, the better we can prevent new strains from spreading and keep people in our schools and businesses safe. The vaccines available are safe and effective, as we have seen millions of people nationwide safely complete their vaccination series,” said Frye.
According to the Thursday, July 15, OSDH advisory, there have been 463,857 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 705 new cases reported Thursday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported July 15 there were 4,089 active cases; and 451,018 people had recovered.
Thursday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,660. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 532.
On July 15, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,776 positive cases. Of these, 79 residents have died; and 5,639 had recovered. Cherokee County remains in the yellow risk category for COVID-19 cases, although a few weeks ago, it was in the green category, which means there were fewer transmissions. As of Wednesday, July 14, most counties surrounding Cherokee had slipped back into the orange category, with increased transmission rates.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
“I especially want to urge young people to go get vaccinated if they have not yet. Even if you are young and healthy, COVID-19 can cause severe illness — and if you get sick, you are likely to infect others,” said Frye.
Requests for comments from Cherokee Nation about its protocols on masks, as well as COVID cases, were not answered by press time. A dashboard on the tribe's website with case totals had not been updated Thursday evening.
Learn more
For more information on COVID-19, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
