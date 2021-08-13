Northeastern State University has announced that fully vaccinated students will be eligible for scholarships. Meanwhile, COVID cases have already turned up at Tahlequah Public Schools, just two days after the fall semester began.
On Aug. 13, NSU President Steve Turner released a statement that said all three campuses can keep the number of COVID cases low with extra efforts. As cases peaked in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Broken Arrow on Jan. 11, the number of cases across NSU campuses totaled seven.
“Our responsibilities to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants are not over,” said Turner. “NSU strongly recommends the use of masks when in close proximity to others and while indoors among high-density settings or locations with limited space.”
While NSU officials are not requiring vaccines, they are strongly encouraging all employees to be fully vaccinated.
“Students who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, or have filled an exemption waiver based on religious beliefs or health issues, will be entered into a drawing to win Rowdy’s Scholarships,” Turner said.
Scholarships include: full-tuition and mandatory fee for the fall 2021 semester with a value not to exceed $4,268: housing/meal plan with a value not exceeding $2,300 per scholarship: and NSU Barnes and Noble scholarship with a value of not to exceed $800 per scholarship.
Three COVID cases have been identified at Heritage Elementary and four at Greenwood. One student and one employee have also contracted the virus at Keys.
In a statement posted to Facebook, administrators said they will notify the public of all positive COVID cases, and that everyone who was in close contact with these seven have been contacted.
Superintendent Vol Woods indicated both cases at Keys took place prior to the start of school and that the two are in quarantine.
To locate a vaccination site and register for an appointment click https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/en-US/. Students and staff can join in on NSU vaccination events on all three campuses. Event dates and locations can be found at https://offices.nsuok.edu/studentaffairs/Coronavirus/vaccinationevents.aspx.
