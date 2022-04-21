Cases of COVID are significantly lower for Cherokee County, and throughout the state of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on April 21 that 979 cases were active. Thursday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 15,815. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 71. Oklahoma has listed 1,038,224 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic
On April 21, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,513 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths is 149. The CDC reported Thursday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the low level, or the "green zone." As of April 21, the OSDH reported 5,870,917 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,256,094 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
