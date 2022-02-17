COVID cases dropping at schools; so are masks

School districts throughout Cherokee County are reporting drops in COVID-19 cases, which is opening up possibilities at area schools.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health publishes "Situation Update: COVID-19," which outlines the number of active cases in the state. As of Feb. 17, those amounted to 12,808. The number has decreased from 133,175 active cases at its peak during the Omicron surge reported on Jan. 25.
The drop in COVID cases stems from a number of variables, but is largely because this strain of the virus has run its course. With fewer COVID cases reported, schools are dropping mask mandates and returning to conditions that more closely resemble prepandemic.
Positive tests and quarantines have dropped throughout the county. At Tahlequah Public Schools, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, the district reported 14 students and three staff members either tested positive or were in quarantine. From Feb. 5-11, three students tested positive or were in quarantine, and from Feb. 2-16, that number dropped to just two students.
The week of Feb. 7-11, Keys Public School reported four students who either tested positive or were in quarantine. The week of Feb. 14 to present, the district has reported no cases or students or staff in quarantine. On Feb 16, Superintendent Vol Woods announced the mask mandate at KPS would be lifted.
"It's gotten better. It's down in the county. We are having fewer people testing positive. We're running out of tests. This month, we've only tested eight people," said Woods. "We won't require them after today. With numbers going down. We're feeling pretty good right now."
In the past two weeks, Hulbert Public Schools has reported four elementary students and three middle school or high school students either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.
"We are very glad that COVID numbers are going down and that in-person learning is taking place," said Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
On Feb 16, TPS announced the district is partnering with the Oklahoma Schools COVID-19 Prevention Program, a state grant funded by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows students to receive COVID-19 rapid tests at the Outreach Center, 403. N. Mission.
"This is a drive-up facility for patrons to remain in their vehicles to be administered the test. Drive up to the door along the alley on the south side of the Outreach Center just off Mission Street," said Leon Ashlock, TPS superintendent.
Results of the rapid test will be received within 30 minutes of administration. For information, call 918-458-4161.
