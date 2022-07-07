The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 149 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County within the past week, with no new deaths documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,159. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 1,081.
Oklahoma has listed 1,082,397 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 14,600 active cases.
On July 7, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 15,117 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths still stands at 153.
As of July 7, the CDC reported the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains low, or in the "green zone." The total doses administered in Oklahoma as of July 7 were 6,044,065, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,291,181 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
