Cases of COVID are still high for Cherokee County, but have reportedly decreased recently.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on March 4 that 3,139 cases were active. Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 14,835. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 712.
Oklahoma has now listed 1,024,471 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On March 4, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,459 positive cases since the pandemic started.
The total number of deaths for the county currently stand at 139.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections. Protocols are still being stressed by health care officials. Those include wearing facial masks indoors; social distancing of at least 6 feet; and close monitoring of personal health.
As of March 4, the OSDH reported 5,721,601 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,217,212 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
