The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported another increase of 273 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County over the past two weeks, although no new deaths have been documented.
Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,336. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 1,372.
Oklahoma has listed 1,104,118 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 20,663 active cases.
On Aug. 4, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having 15,620 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths still stands at 155.
As of Aug. 4, the CDC reported the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, or the "red zone.” This means social distancing and masks are recommended in crowded venues, especially indoors.
The total number of doses administered in Oklahoma as of Aug. 4 was 6,127,518, according to the OSDH weekly summary, and at least 2,305,819 of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.