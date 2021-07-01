According to the Wednesday, June 30, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 457,851 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. That includes 279 new cases reported Wednesday. The OSDH reported June 30 that there were 1,731 active cases, and 448,169 people had recovered.
Wednesday Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,601. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 205.
On June 30, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,711 positive cases. Of these, 79 residents have died; 5,594 had recovered. Cherokee County remains in the yellow risk category for COVID-19 cases, after having been in the green group the early part of June.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.