The total number of COVID-19 cases in one month increased by 7,300 for the state and by 47 in Cherokee County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on May 19 that 2,621 cases were active. Thursday's provisional death count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 16,050. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 198. Oklahoma has listed 1,045,574 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
On May 19, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 14,560 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths rose from 149 to 151. The CDC reported Thursday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the low level, or the "green zone."
As of April 21, the OSDH reported 5,958,986 vaccines have been administered, and 2,274,357 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to get a notification when they are eligible to get a vaccine. For information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
