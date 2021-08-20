COVID CONCERN: Local medical professionals continue urging vaccinations, other protocols

Just when Americans starting taking off their masks and gathering again, businesses began reopening, and corporations sponsored nationwide ads touting a return to normal, the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head again, and the local medical community is increasingly concerned.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has come on strong, with cases surging across the country and in Oklahoma. The rate of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the “red zone,” and the area saw its first COVID-related death in several weeks.
But Dr. Berry Winn, Northeastern Health System vice president of medical staff affairs, said now is not the time to get behind on routine health care.
“We have two problems: We have a COVID surge and then we have a surge of patients who have put off getting their routine health care done,” Winn said. “Now, they’re much more critical than they would have been otherwise. So we’re kind of dealing with two surges.”
With people avoiding medical facilities and hospitals due to the virus, conditions that would have once required a night or two at the hospital are turning into week-long stays. Thus far, NHS has been able to accommodate all of its critical patients.
“The interesting thing is our truly life-threatening, immediate cases have all been cared for very timely,” he said. “Our stroke times for intervention are well within our national target goals. If you have an acute event, like a stroke or heart attack, we get you right to the lab ... within the time frame.”
Hospitals throughout the U.S. are running out of ICU beds, but the local hospital is apparently faring better than other facilities.
“I think all the hospitals in our area, our state, and in Arkansas are challenged for space because of these two surges, but I think we’re doing as well, or better, than just about anybody,” Winn said. “We’ve been able to create space [through] our partnerships with other hospitals, and also we’ve been able to take care of patients through the emergency department and then move them upstairs after we clear a bed.”
NHS has instituted a policy to restrict visitors to one per patient, and visitors should not leave and re-enter multiple times a day.
Around 50 percent of Oklahomans have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At this point at NHS, 100 percent of the critical care COVID patients are unvaccinated. Meanwhile, 95 percent of new COVID cases at Cherokee National Health Services are among unvaccinated, and about 90 percent of cases are from the Delta variant.
Winn said immunocompromised people – whether from a disease or from medications they take, such as chemotherapy – are at a higher risk for infection. Those same people who are also vaccinated, he said, are at less risk of infection than those who are not vaccinated.
“What we do know now is they help prevent infection and they help prevent serious infection,” he said. “So my advice is unless you have a really good medical reason not to, you should have the vaccine.”
After the Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill this year to prevent school districts from mandating masks, a few schools have defied the law and implemented a mandate, anyway. The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education was the latest to set a mask requirement.
Several lawsuits have since been filed against the state, with parents and doctors claiming the mask ban violated the Oklahoma Constitution. It remains a contentious issue, but Winn said it’s a new disease, and any precaution such as face covering can help mitigate the spread.
“I would advise, especially vulnerable people and certainly people who are not vaccinated, should be wearing a mask whenever they’re in a public gathering,” he said. “And I think it’s prudent to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated, when you’re in a gathering of people whose vaccination status you don’t know.”
The Cherokee Nation recently announced it will offer a third dose of vaccines for those with weakened immune systems, following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNHS will use the same vaccine as the patient’s primary dose for the booster, and it will be given at least 28 days after the initial two doses.
“It’s proved that people who have a weakened immune system are especially vulnerable to the virus because they are more at risk of serious and prolonged illness,” said CNHS Executive Medical Director Dr. Roger Montgomery. “The rise in cases of the very contagious Delta variant makes it even more important for this group to ensure they have enough protection against COVID-19.”
According to the CDC, patients who should receive an additional dose include those who: have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; have advanced or untreated HIV infection; or receive active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Winn said NHS will likely start offering a third dose in the next month or so.
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers how COVID protocols should be handled in schools, whether they are vaccinated, and whether personal liberty is more important than collective liberty.
“Freedom of choice would be ideal if that choice didn’t make others sick,” wrote Andrea Ward. “I’m specifically speaking of masking and distancing when possible. My entire family is vaccinated, including my young teenagers.”
Susan HIll-Sanders said she and her family social distance and will wear masks, but won’t get the vaccine.
Jen Granger said the vaccine makes her nervous, but she decided this week to get one, anyway.
And Tia Wing said she won’t be taking the vaccine at this time.
“It is my opinion that I will chance horrible sickness for myself,” she wrote. “At least if I contract COVID, I will know I am sick and stay away from my grandkids that are too young to take the vaccine, instead of having it with no symptoms and bringing it home to them.”
Ann Palmer said people shouldn’t refrain from getting the vaccine because of politics.
“I am a registered independent, so I sit the fence in many political issues because both sides are partially wrong,” she wrote. “But, to ‘ban’ forced wearing of masks is insane. Businesses and schools will be closing because too many are ill.”
Murphy Stanley said the vaccine is everyone’s choice, but he’s had no side effects after he received his.
“Not getting the vaccine is basically gambling with your own life,” he said. “You have that choice to gamble, but you look stupid taking the bet and I’m not gonna feel bad for you when you lose.”
What you said
According to an online poll asking readers if they’re received the COVID vaccine, 46.7 percent said they are vaccinated and are hesitant to be around anyone who isn’t; 23.7 percent said they are vaccinated, but don't mind being around those who aren't; 17.1 percent answered that they are not vaccinated, nor will they ever be; 7 percent said they are not vaccinated and try to isolate themselves as much as possible; 3.9 percent responded that they are not vaccinated, but plan to be in the future, and are OK being around others who aren’t; and .7 percent said they are not vaccinated, plan to be in the future, and avoid those who aren’t.
