According to the Tuesday, July 13, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 457,851 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes 177 new cases reported Tuesday. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported July 13 there were 2,989 active cases, and 449,475 people had recovered.
Tuesday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,641. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 364.
On July 13, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,776 positive cases. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,610 have recovered. Cherokee County remains in the yellow risk category for COVID-19 cases.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
