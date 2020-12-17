With an uptick in travel and concerns of COVID-19 exacerbated by winter weather, many stores may be facing another shortage of certain household items before long.
With items ranging from toilet paper to sanitary supplies, Oklahomans want to ensure they are stocked up in case of an emergency. Local stores in Tahlequah, however, seem to be doing fine for the time being – at least, in regard to COVID-19.
Bryan Briggs, manager at Save a Lot in Tahlequah, said there has not been a recent influx of customers buying out the stock. The problems they face come from the uncertainty of what supplies and stock their delivery trucks will bring.
“Ours has been hit and miss on many different things,” said Briggs. “A lot of the private labels are also made by the name-brand companies, so there’s usually a limited amount of these things if the manufacturer is having problems. One truck, we may not be able to get beans, but the next truck may not be able to get pork.”
Briggs said these issues aren't necessarily the fault of customers or from rising COVID-19 numbers, but from some of the other natural disasters that have hit the nation this year.
“The coronavirus hasn’t really affected our stock, but other factors have,” said Briggs. “Things like hurricanes and the wildfires in California have both halted production on materials from time to time this year. We haven’t had an influx of purchases lately because of COVID-19, though.”
The Dollar General on Downing Street also seems to be doing just fine, with nothing out of the ordinary flying off the shelves. Manager Raven Hulse said they are much better off now than some of the other stores. She said what is happening is nothing like what took place at the start of the year.
“No, not at this Dollar General,” said Hulse. “I know a couple of the stores, like the one in Woodall, have been having some problems, but we’ve been getting all of our supplies. There hasn’t been a surge of purchases lately, though.”
Local gun stores saw a surge of customers when the pandemic first hit the U.S., with many people stockpiling ammunition. That trend seems to have continued at Atwoods in Tahlequah.
“Whatever ammo I do get in, I blow out in a day or two, but I don’t get very much in,” said Manager Kent Presley. “It all has to do with the pandemic, plus the election. It’s not big issue [toilet paper] wise. Now it’s just turned into the regular shopping season and everybody is out trying to buy gifts. As far as running out of something, ammo is probably the only thing we run out of.”
The Daily Press reached out to Reasor’s in Tahlequah, but could not get in touch with the press representative by press time.
Grant Crawford contributed to this story.
